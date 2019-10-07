KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Tequila KC is a neighborhood bar where Jose Valdez has served regular customers for years. Just before last call, he saw the two suspects walk in the back door of the bar.
On Monday night, a crowd of survivors who witnessed Sunday’s deadly shooting that killed four men and injured five other people, came together to remember that night. Bartender Jose Valdez says he refused to serve one of the gunmen.
“I could tell in his face when he came in. He looked like the devil,” Jose Valdez, the bartender at Tequila KC, said.
About two hours after customers made the suspects leave the bar, witnesses say they came back with guns.
“I hit the emergency switch for the police. I grabbed the phone. I looked over and he was right in front of me. He pulled out a gun and just started shooting. I dove to the ground,” Valdez continued. “He was firing every which way. He shot the guy that was right in front of me.”
Now young children are forced to grow up without their fathers. Alfredo Calderon left behind a son and a daughter. Friends and family members say Calderon was adored and lived for his children.
“We explained to the kids what happened. They know he is an angel now, watching over them,” Zachery Ontiveros who is Calderon’s father-in-law said.
According to court records, video surveillance showed the two suspects walking through the crowd as if they were looking for someone. Then they started shooting. As the suspects ran out the back door, they fired back into the crowd.
“It sounded like the building was going to cave in with everybody running and everybody screaming,” Valdez said.
The decision to open fire in a neighborhood bar robbed families of their loved ones and devastated so many others.
“You don’t realize how one bullet effects hundreds of people. One little tiny bullet effects so many people,” Ontiveros said.
Family members are now forced to plan funerals for the four victims. Both suspects are charged with four counts of first-degree murder.
If you have any information on where police can find the second suspect, Hugo Villanueva-Morales, you are asked to immediately call police.
Javier Alatorre was arrested on Sunday after officers surrounded a home in Kansas City, Missouri. They used a loud speaker to tell him to come out and he surrendered.
