Streets back open after Kansas City police investigate device

The device was discovered in the 700 block of Grand Boulevard in Kansas City on Wednesday morning. 

 (KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A grenade found in an empty parking lot on Wednesday was live, police said.

It was found near Admiral and Grand boulevards at 9:30 a.m. among a pile of belongings of a homeless person, Kansas City police said. Investigators have been unable to determine who left it there.

Bomb and Arson Unit members say they will safely dispose of the grenade.

If you see what looks like a grenade, don't touch it! Call 911," police urged.

