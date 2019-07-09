GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) -- A Greenwood woman has been crowned Ms. Wheelchair America 2020.
Hilary Muehlberger is the first Ms. Wheelchair America from the state of Missouri in the organization's 48-year history. She competed for the title at the Little Rock Marriott Hotel and crowned on July 6.
Muehlberger represented Missouri alongside 22 other state titleholders.
Although the contestants are showcased in a competition format, physical beauty is not a consideration. The weeklong competition required her to demonstrate an ability to advocate for people with disabilities across the nation.
She uses a wheelchair for mobility because of a spinal cord injury after a car wreck in 2015.
Muehlberger was judged through a series of interviews, participation in advocacy and leadership workshops, her presence and public poise and the substance of her platform speech.
As Ms. Wheelchair America 2020, Hilary is eager to serve the community and provide mentorship and encoragement for those living with a disability across the nation.
She plans to focus on educating individuals living with disabilities about the benefits of adaptive sports and how they can live independent lives.
Muehlberger will also travel the country as a spokeswoman for the disability community as a whole.
