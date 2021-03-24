GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) -- The Greenwood Police Department says they are looking into allegations that a bus driver made inappropriate comments to a student.
They say the alleged incident happened on March 22.
The police said they were told about the incident at about 2:15 p.m. today, March 24.
The police said their department will "work with the victim and family, the school district, and state officials to provide a comprehensive investigation into this allegation."
They said they will provide other information as it becomes available.
The Lee's Summit School District said, "The district will work in full cooperation with the Greenwood Police Department"
