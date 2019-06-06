GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) – The police chief in the small Jackson County town of Greenwood has resigned, five months after an investigation into the police department began.
A post on the city website Tuesday stated that the Greenwood and now-former chief Greg Hallgrimson had reached an agreement for Hallgrimson to resign effective May 29.
Hallgrimson had been on leave since early this year. He was accused by the attorney of Jonathan Zicarelli of assaulting Zicarelli after the man told officers he had thrown his infant daughter into a pond.
While the Missouri Highway Patrol opened an investigation into the department, there was still widespread support for the chief among Greenwood residents.
Lamont Tatum has been serving as Acting Police Chief and will stay in that role as the city starts the application process to find a permanent replacement.
