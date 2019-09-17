Tommy Wright

Tommy Wright replaces the interim chief, Lamont Tatum, who was fired last month.

 (Greenwood Police Department)

GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) -- A new police chief for Greenwood, Missouri, has been named.

Prior to Tatum, Greg Hallgrimson served as police chief. Hallgrimson was placed on administrative leave.

Hallgrimson is under FBI investigation in connection to allegations that he assaulted a man who tried to drown his baby.

