GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) -- A new police chief for Greenwood, Missouri, has been named.
Tommy Wright replaces the interim chief, Lamont Tatum, who was fired last month.
Prior to Tatum, Greg Hallgrimson served as police chief. Hallgrimson was placed on administrative leave.
Hallgrimson is under FBI investigation in connection to allegations that he assaulted a man who tried to drown his baby.
