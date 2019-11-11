GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) -- Waving flags at Freedom Park in Greenwood are fitting on this Veterans Day, but it almost didn’t happen this year.
Someone burned a US flag displayed at the park. The police department and mayor shared photos of the vandalism.
“The pole was intact but had some burn marks on it. It was pretty much destroyed,” said Shawn Lueck who replaced the vandalized flag.
Tiny shreds of the flag were found next to the burned pole. That didn’t sit well with people who live in Greenwood.
“I thought, ‘wow, that’s not okay. That’s really disrespectful,’” said Connor Lueck who is a Boy Scout.
That’s Air Force veteran Shawn Lueck’s son Connor. Their Boy Scout troop had installed the flags. Shawn and his other son Carson took action.
“We came by and picked up the damage. Went home, grabbed another flag,” said Shawn. “That’s part of being resilient. I have hundreds of flags. We will keep them flying no matter what.”
This isn’t the first time someone vandalized flags at a Greenwood park.
“At Memorial Day unfortunately earlier this year and again we replaced them immediately,” said Shawn.
“They shouldn’t be taking out their anger on the flag. Find a different way. Anything but that,” said Connor.
“I’m a veteran, so I was disappointed obviously. Hopefully this can be a learning experience for whoever did this,” said Shawn.
Greenwood police are asking anyone with information about the senseless act of vandalism to call their department at (816) 537-5020.
