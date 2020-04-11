KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline and the US Marshals Service are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted fugitive.
47-year-old Israel Jose Gonzalez is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and tattoos on his neck and face. He may also be using a cane due to an injury to his foot.
According to officials, Gonzalez has two outstanding federal warrants, a US Marshals warrant for violating probation and an ATF warrant for weapons offense.
He was last seen leaving Truman Medical Center on April 8 at approximately 11:30 a.m.
If you locate him, you are asked to not try to apprehend him, but to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a tip electronically at www.KCcrimestoppers.com.
Information leading to an arrest and or filing of charges could be eligible for up to $2,000 in reward money. All information received is anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.