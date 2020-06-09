KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Metro families looking for a getaway this summer will soon have a local staycation option.

The Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park in Kansas City, Kansas, announced it would reopen for guests June 19 after company officials said they made a number of changes to ensure the safety of their guests.

The Chicago-based company said it worked with medical experts, sanitation specialists and industrial engineers in developing the plan for the resort, which focuses on disinfection, sanitization, social distancing, personal protection and minimizing surface interactions in all guest areas.

The hotel will initially only operate at 50 percent occupancy or less to ensure social distancing. Guests will also find markers to help stay 6 feet apart while in line for waterslides, in the stores and eateries in the hotel and at the front desk.

The hotel is stepping up cleaning protocols, using hospital-grade disinfectants in public spaces. There will also be enhanced sanitization of high-tough areas in rooms like door handles, light switches, telephones and remotes.

Hotel management noted that the CDC has states that there is no evidence that coronavirus can spread through “the use of pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds,” noting that regular maintenance and disinfecting of these facilities “should inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Another metro family attraction, Worlds of Fun, also announced on Tuesday that it would reopen for the season on June 22, though managers there say they are still working on plans for reopening their companion water park Oceans of Fun.