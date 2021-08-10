KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- They say the wheels of justice turn slowly, but for a Kansas City, Kansas woman, enough is enough.
“Hell yes, I’m angry,” said Jeannine. “I’m pissed off. I am so angry.”
She decided to go public to protect her niece and nephew. She’s putting protective services on notice.
Jeannine is the great aunt of children living in Kansas City, KS. We are using only her first name for their protection.
Years in the Making
The ordeal started almost three years ago, when a four-year-old boy went to a neighbor’s home looking for food. When police arrived and returned the boy to his home, they found two other small children, ages three and five. The five-year-old had special needs. What they did not find was the boy’s mother.
The officers said the children were in “deplorable conditions.” Inside the home were piles of trash, rotting food and dirty clothes. The 4-year-old had not eaten in several days.
Conditions were so bad; the case caught the attention of KCTV5 news.
The children were removed from the home and were placed in state custody. That was the first time they went to stay with Jeannine.
“It was hard,” said Jeannine. “They were always wanting food, like they were always hungry. They had to have food because they didn't know when there, they were going to eat again. They weren’t used to baths and stuff like that. They were pretty dirty.”
Jeannine says the children were frightened to leave the house and go to school. Because they worried she wouldn’t be back.
“I had to always reassure them that I was coming back to get them,” said Jeannine. It took about a month before they would trust that she would be back for them.
Soon after, the children were returned to their mother. No charges were ever filed. But the children have been back and forth. Living with relatives, then their birth month, then back again.
They had at least six foster placements. The child with special needs was previously put in state custody. Until last month, the other two, now five and seven, were with their mother. She’s had another baby, now one year old.
Latest Police visit
The incident last month sounds very much like the one three years ago. Police were called to the apartment the children lived in with their mother. The five-year-old girl and seven-year-old boy were there, along with the one-year-old, but their mother was not. There was no adult around.
The police report described the apartment as “very dirty.”
“There was trash all over the apartment, food on the ground and dirty diapers from the one year old in the apartment on the ground. __ ___ and __ __ were responsible for taking care of the one year old sibling.”
The children told investigators they were left alone every day—that their mother works in a factory. The girl called the mother “a napping queen.” She also told investigators that they don’t eat lunch but they sometimes snack on crackers or rice crisps.
According to court documents, the little boy told investigators that he is afraid every day because when he wakes up for the nap, his mother is gone and doesn’t come home till later at night.
The police report said that the mother called police the night they were removed, asking why they the children were taken. She told police that her sister was supposed to be watching them. Documentation from the state shows no one could verify this claim and the children report the opposite.
Jeannine’s great niece and nephew, and now the one-year-old were returned to Jeannine and her family.
Frustration with system
Jeannine is frustrated with the system, and worried that the children will be returned to their mother yet again. She asked, “Why keep going through this?”
She’s also frustrated that her family also has the one-year-old. The baby is not related to Jeannine, but DCF says the siblings need to stay together. Jeannine is concerned because her 80-year-old mother watches the children while she’s at work. Daycare for the baby runs $310 each week.
“My mom was telling them that she couldn't handle the one-year-old,” said Jeannine. But she was advised not to say that, because if she did, they would lose all the kids. “She can’t have just her grandkids; we have to take the one year old.”
She thinks of the cases of other children—Adrian Jones and Olivia Jansen. They were found dead after calls to the Kansas Department of Children and Families went unheeded.
They are horrific cases. The remains of seven-year-old Adrian were found at a barn in KCK. His body was fed to pigs on the property in an attempt to cover up the murder. Adrian’s father and stepmother are serving life sentences.
Olivia’s father reported her missing July 10 of last year. Authorities found the three-year-old’s body that same day, and her father and his girlfriend were charged in her murder.
“I’m desperate to save my niece and nephew,” said Jeannine.
And she believes those within the Kansas Department of Children and Families need to do more to protect the children.
“You know that she’s (the mother) doing this, and you keep giving the kids back to her. I think that they should stop making excuses.”
Jeannine fears the worst for the children.
“I don't want to get a call one day them telling me, I'm gonna have to bury them,” said Jeannine. “I won’t be able to handle it. So, I've been saving up money. Cause I’m just afraid that’s what it’s going to come to. One day I’m going to get a call, I’ll be burying my niece and nephew.”
We reached out to the Kansas Department of Children and Families to get their response to this situation, here is the response:
The Kansas Department for Children and Families is prohibited by statute from sharing information about a specific case.
Generally speaking, we must first always ensure that children are safe. As a kin first state, we also prioritize placing children who come into foster care with family because the foster care experience itself can cause additional trauma.
Using the Kansas Practice Model, our case teams, including case management providers, CASAs, family members, the courts and other interested parties, make the best possible decision for the well-being of the child.
DCF encourages any family member who may be concerned about the welfare of a child in foster care to reach out to the agency and we will make sure the concerns are heard.
