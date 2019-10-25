OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police release video of a crash Thursday morning that injured four school children.
WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: Overland Park police release video of a crash that injured 4 school children
The most seriously injured student has been upgraded to stable condition, Overland Park police said Friday.
The four children and one adult were injured at 87th Street and Grant Avenue about 7:30 a.m.
Police said a sport utility vehicle was headed westbound on 87th Street when it ran through a red light while taking a left turn, was hit by another vehicle and ended up in the sidewalk where it hit the pedestrians.
“There was vehicle waiting to make a left hand turn on Grant. It was traveling eastbound. While that vehicle entered into the intersection, a vehicle traveling westbound on 87th at Grant disobeyed a red light, striking that vehicle," Officer John Lacy said.
Overland Park police said the children and adult were walking to Pawnee Elementary School, which is a few blocks to the south.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.