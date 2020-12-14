GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- A Grandview woman has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened during a drug deal early on Sunday, which left a man dead.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor, 21-year-old Alexis Denise-Marie Fisher has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and delivery of a controlled substance.
According to court records, Grandview police went to the 132nd block of Winchester Ave. on a call about a shooting early on Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found that 19-year-old Matthew A. Hill Jr. had been fatally shot in front of a residence there.
Fisher told police that she had a 9mm pistol in a car and "that is what I shot him with."
A detective also noticed she had blood on her hands.
When they looked inside the vehicle parked in front of the residence, police found bloody fingerprints. Police did find the 9mm gun inside it.
A witness told police that Fisher had arrived at the scene to sell narcotics to Hill. Fisher and Hill got out of the vehicle and then the witness heard two shots were fired.
Fisher told police that Hill had intended to buy $140 worth of marijuana. He arrived and the two got in the vehicle. However, she said she was suspicious of his movements and pulled the gun on him.
Hill then hopped out of the car and began to run with the marijuana, according to Fisher. She then got out and fired two shots.
Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $250,000.
