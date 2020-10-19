GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department says they have located a missing elderly woman.
Mary A. Reckdeschel was found safe south of the Kansas City metro area.
She is diagnosed with memory loss and lung cancer.
Authorities said Reckdeschel left her residence on Oct. 8 without her cell phone or purse.
