GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- The Grandview Police Department is looking for a missing man who has not been seen since Tuesday.
The police say 61-year-old Thomas Vieth was last seen near his home in Grandview on the evening of Aug. 10.
They say he does not have a vehicle, cellphone, or any ID.
Vieth is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.
He is bald/has gray hair and his eyes are hazel in color.
Anyone who sees him or has information about where he is should call the police.
The phone number for the Grandview Police Department is 816-316-4980.
