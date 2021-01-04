Police in Grandview are investigating a possible abduction and assault.

Officers say they got a call at 9 a.m. Monday near 136th Street and Cypress Avenue. Police would not share the age or gender of the person they believe was abducted at this time.

SWAT and negotiators on scene. They plan to make contact with the suspect before moving in on the home.

Suspect is a male and believed to be armed, according to caller, police say.

KCTV5 News has a crew on the scene to gather more details. Refresh this page for updates.

