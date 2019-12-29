GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after one person was shot Saturday night.
Police were called to 129th and Craig Avenue on a shooting call just before 9.
When they arrived on the scene, they located an adult male that had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News or updates.
