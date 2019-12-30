GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after one person was shot.
Police were called to 129th Street and Craig Avenue on a shooting call just before 9 p.m. Saturday.
When they arrived on the scene, they located a 36-year-old man that had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital and expected to survive.
Grandview police said it is believed that there are at least two suspects who have not been identified.
Anyone with information about is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.