GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: After almost 10 hours, this standoff has ended.
Police officers did make contact with the 24-year-old female victim.
Officers have located the 46-year-old man who allegedly held her against her will.
The authorities then processed the scene.
Previous coverage is below.
Police in Grandview are investigating a possible abduction and assault.
Officers say they got a call at 9 a.m. Monday near 136th Street and Cypress Avenue. Police would not share the age or gender of the person they believe was abducted at this time.
SWAT and negotiators on scene. They plan to make contact with the suspect before moving in on the home.
Suspect is a male and believed to be armed, according to caller, police say.
KCTV5 News has a crew on the scene to gather more details. Refresh this page for updates.
