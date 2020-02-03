GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two males after a bank robbery Monday morning.
The bank that was robbed was a Bank Midwest located at 12500 S. U.S. 71 Hwy, Grandview, Missouri around 10:10.
Officials are looking for one male that is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a slender build, a green hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and wearing a wig.
The second suspect is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, slender build, dark colored hooded sweatshirt with white sleeves and also wearing a wig.
Police said both suspects made verbal demands for cash. There were no weapons displayed or injuries.
Both suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of currency and were seen fleeing south on foot to a white colored SUV style vehicle.
