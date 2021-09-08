KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A Grandview man has been indicted for allegedly detonating explosives at an Overland Park business in an attempt to get into an ATM.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 43-year-old Josiah Lewis has been charged with arson, felony possession of an explosive, and transportation explosive materials.
The incident happened at a business on W. 135th Street on April 29, 2021. No further details have been provided.
Overland Park police at ATF are investigating this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.