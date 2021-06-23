KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 23-year-old Grandview man has died after his motorcycle was struck by a truck near East Blue Ridge and Michigan Avenue early Wednesday morning.
The accident report states that a Ford truck heading west was turning left when it struck the eastbound Suzuki motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured.
The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.