KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 23-year-old Grandview man has died after his motorcycle was struck by a truck near East Blue Ridge and Michigan Avenue early Wednesday morning.

The accident report states that a Ford truck heading west was turning left when it struck the eastbound Suzuki motorcycle. 

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released. 

