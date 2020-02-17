KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A Grandview man in jail is accused of rape, kidnapping and assault against women tied to a string of violent crime that investigators say started last summer.
Jackson County prosecutors say 39-year-old Kevin March kidnapped, beat, assaulted and raped several women over the course of eight months.
The first happened in June when neighbors heard a woman screaming and called police. Officers found her tied to a tree and gagged off Longview Road.
The woman said she met March on Craigslist and that he had forced her to take drugs and go with him while he committed a couple of burglaries. She also claims he forced her to perform sexual acts on him before he duct taped her hands and feet and put her in the trunk of her own car while he drove around. The woman said he eventually tied her to that tree and stole her car.
When police spotted March, they said he took off, leading them on a chase that lasted for miles and reached speeds of 120 miles an hour before stop sticks were used and March was taken into custody.
Authorities at the time learned March had seven priors for driving with a revoked license, and he was released the next day on his own recognizance.
On January 5, 2020, prosecutors say March reconnected with another woman he met on Craigslist and stole her car, too. When she reported it, authorities said March shot the woman in the face several times with a pellet gun, tied her up and beat her. She eventually escaped.
Three weeks after that, a woman staying at the Extended Stay motel off Interstate 435 and Holmes Road told police she accepted a ride from March and that he forced her to take drugs, raped her in several locations throughout Kansas City and forced her to perform sexual acts on his friend as well.
That woman made it to a bathroom in a Casey’s General Store in Harrisonville, Missouri, where she was rescued. March was taken into custody on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Many people are wondering why March wasn’t kept in custody after the first crime. KCTV5 News wanted to know the answer to that question too, but prosecutors say right now, they’re not answering any questions about this case.
In the meantime, March is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Anyone interested in more details of this case can read the full charging documents below.
