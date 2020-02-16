JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Grandview man is facing a dozen felony charges in connection with the kidnapping, assault, and rape of three women.
Kevin W. March, a 39-year-old man from Grandview, has been charged with first-degree robbery, four counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape or attempted rape, and third-degree assault.
According to court records, the three women told detectives that March tied them up, gagged them, forced them to take drugs, and then forced them to perform sex acts on him and others. Some of the women were bound for hours. He also stole property from them.
The women said these crimes happened in May of 2019 and January of 2020.
According to the authorities, the women were not related to him.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000.
