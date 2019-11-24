KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One man has been charged in the connection with a fatal shooting Saturday morning.
24-year-old Terrance D. Wright of Grandview, Missouri faces second degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to the 7900 block of East 117th Street on a reported shooting. A witness at the scene told police that Wright had been in a dispute with residents where the shooting occurred.
The dispute was over a child they have in common. A witness told police that she heard honking and looked out and saw Wright in his vehicle. Her husband, the victim who has been identified as 49-year-old Benson Lewis, told her he was going out to talk to Wright.
When the witness went outside, she saw Lewis on the ground and Wright in his vehicle with a gun. Wright was taken into custody by police at the scene. A gun was recovered there.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.