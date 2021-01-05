JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Grandview man is facing charges for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman on Monday, which led to a standoff with police.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor, 46-year-old Clinton R. Everhart has been charged with two counts of sodomy or attempted sodomy in the first degree, kidnapping, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to a witness' statement in court documents, Everhart shot a man inside a vehicle in Kansas City and then tied up a female victim inside that vehicle.
From Independence, Everhart took the 24-year-old woman to a residence the 13600 block of Cypress in Grandview.
There, he injected her with drugs and sexually assaulted her.
When police were called to the residence, Everhart did not respond.
A SWAT team ultimately located him in a crawlspace beneath the residence. He had a rifle beside him.
The standoff lasted for almost 10 hours.
Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 cash bond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.