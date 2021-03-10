KANSAS CITY, KS -- A grandfather and granddaughter stepped up to help a KCK church after thieves stole from the church’s food pantry and took about $15,000 worth of technology and equipment.
The suspects smashed a window to get inside the New Jerusalem Apostolic Church then ransacked the building. So far, church members have not recovered any of their stolen equipment, but they did receive support from strangers. On Wednesday, community members dropped off armloads of food donations.
Back on Febuary 24th, KCTV5 News showed viewers the vandalism and spoke with the church’s senior pastor Dr. Donnie Mitchell about their stolen speaker system, television and Yamaha Montage 8 keyboard piano that was used during worship. Thieves also took an office refrigerator and microwave. “Things we were going to bless the community with,” Mitchell said. “Hand sanitizer, meat, food canned goods, to see all of those things gone.”
Ruperto Aguirre and his 13-year-old granddaughter Cassie Orozco saw the news report. “She started crying,” Aguirre said. “She felt so bad. She said grandpa you could help them.”
The grandpa and granddaughter got to work asking their friends and neighbors to join them in donating to restock the New Jerusalem Apostolic Church’s food pantry to allow the congregation to continue their mission of helping community members.
“A lot of times a church is the only refuge. The only safe haven,” Aguirre said. “It’s time for people to keep helping others.”
Several community members drove to the church Wednesday with food to donate. “Them telling us don’t leave yet,” Mitchell said. “We have more coming that’s very heartwarming.”
Aguirre and Orozco plan to continue collecting donations for the church. “We are really appreciative of the people who helped us and will continue. This is just the beginning,” Aguirre said.
The church will share the donations with anyone in need during a food drive March 20th from 12:00PM-3:00PM at 2601 N. 55th Street Kansas City, KS.
“We can be a blessing to even more people,” Mitchell said. “I was overwhelmed to see the massive amounts of food that they are still bringing it, it gives you faith in our community in Kansas City, KS that despite whatever our race, background, denomination, church preference that the community can come together and help each other out.”
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Kansas City Kansas Police Department.
