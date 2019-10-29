KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Rotonya McGee came to Kanas City from Chicago when she was notified a grand jury would be deciding whether to send a Kansas City police officer to trial for the death of her son, Terrance Bridges. She didn’t know grand jury proceedings are closed.
“I don’t understand that because I think I should have been there in the presence for my son,” Rotonya McGee said.
Grand juries were celebrated for centuries as a group of ordinary people deciding whether to try someone accused. But they’ve since been portrayed by some as a tool for political cover, where a prosecutor can say, “It wasn’t my decision.”
Several years ago, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said she’d stop using grand juries for most use of force cases, and started writing long explanations, from her office on 12th street, for every case she chose not to charge.
She says what makes the case of Terrance Bridges different is the lack of video or physical evidence. Police got a 911 call about domestic violence. A woman said Bridges had a gun and a knife. A neighbor said Bridges kicked in his door after the woman ran there for help.
It turned out Bridges was not armed, Baker says, but successful prosecution relied solely on the officer’s testimony that he acted in self-defense. So she turned to a grand jury to gauge his credibility.
“I wanted this case to have one more chance to have one more additional process to go through,” Baker said.
“If we’re talking about issues of credibility. Credibility, that needs to be determined by a jury in the public, especially with controversial cases like this. Not behind closed doors,” Tom Porto, the family’s attorney, said.
Porto represents Bridges’ family in a lawsuit against police. He says Baker should have filed charges and let an open jury decide at trial.
But she says she couldn’t do that with the evidence she had in Bridges’ case, because her duty is to only file if she believes she has proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
“This case got the benefit of both processes. So, it’s not as if we took something away,” Baker said.
“We will never know what evidence they considered. We will never know what witnesses were called in. That’s the problem,” Porto said.
