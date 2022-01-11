GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -- The Grain Valley School District is considering shutting down in-person classes until next week while its staff works to get healthy amid mass sickness.
In a newsletter sent to parents Monday, the district said it had already made the call to close its Early Childhood Center until next Tuesday because of significant staffing shortages at the school. Administrators are also considering shutting down its other schools until next Tuesday, the newsletter said.
The potential closing could come at a reasonable time for the school district, since there are no classes scheduled for Friday or next Monday because of the Martin Luther King, Jr., Day holiday.
The district's absence fill rate for staff is under 38 percent, meaning almost two-thirds of teacher and staff absences are not being filled.
"With rates this low, we cannot operate appropriately," the letter to parents states. "The rate continues a trend of increased absences and falling absence fill rates since we returned from Christmas break."
The school district will evaluate absences Tuesday before making a decision for Wednesday and beyond. If they do end up closing school, they will send students home Tuesday afternoon with their appropriate materials to stay engaged until their possible return next Tuesday, "similar to how we managed snow days last school year."
In the same newsletter, the district also notified parents that it will no longer test students for COVID-19, as there are no more COVID tests available. The district has been putting in orders, but was recently notified that those orders would not be filled.
"Students exhibiting symptoms should stay home from school," the letter states. "Anyone developing symptoms while at school will be sent home. We regret having to discontinue this service and hope to reinstate the practice when test kits become available again."
