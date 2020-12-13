GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -- For 25 Decembers straight, Santa Claus has visited every residential street in Grain Valley, handing out toys and listening to the Christmas wishes of children.
Santa is also known as Chuck Johnston, the mayor of Grain Valley, and the driver of the Grain Valley Santa Bus.
“We used to do the whole town in one day. Now it takes about four 12-hour Saturdays and four 10-hour Sundays,” Johnston said.
The idea started decades ago when a woman commented to then 35 year-old Johnston that he would make a good Santa Claus. Ever since, he’s started growing a beard out every November to transform himself in Saint Nick.
People donate toys and money to help Johnston make the magic every year.
He wasn’t going to let the pandemic the 25th year of the Santa Bus.
“The kids just love it. The parents love it. It’s just a tradition I didn’t want to give up,” he said.
Johnston said he did get a few complaints when he announced the tradition was going to continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He even received a phone call from a concerned official at the Jackson County Health Department, but says they seemed satisfied with the changes he promised to make.
This year, instead of inviting kids inside the bus to sit on his lap, he meets with children outside the bus to pose for pictures and ask them what they want for Christmas.
He’s still handing out stuffed animals and candy canes.
“We see some kids that the parents aren’t letting them out. They’re staying in the house, and we wave through windows,” Johnston said.
He doesn’t cover his beard with a mask, and says he isn’t concerned about his own health. But says he still wants to make sure other people are safe.
“I don’t want to try and spread this to everyone. I don’t want to be the Typhoid Mary of Grain Valley. But I do want to keep this tradition going,” he said.
The Santa Bus is exclusive to Grain Valley, but there are plenty of other opportunities across the metro for children to visit with Santa.
Bass Pro Shops in Independence and Olathe, Independence Center, Oak Park Mall, Cabela’s in Kansas City, Kansas, Town Center in Leawood, Crown Center and Zona Rosa all have contactless Santa experiences available.
Reservations are required for all of the options. For those not wanting to leave the house, Santa in Zona Rosa and at Oak Park mall are offering video-chats with Santa.
As for Johnston in Grain Valley, he’s hoping next year all the precautions are not necessary.
“I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas. I hope we get over this COVID thing and get through it safely,” he said.
