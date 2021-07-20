JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The man who owns the property where the body of a missing woman was found last week appeared in court Tuesday morning on separate child sex crime charges.
Michael Hendricks and his girlfriend Maggie Ybarra were both charged last month with several crimes against a young girl. They each face nine criminal counts, including molestation, enticement of a child, sexual misconduct and tampering with evidence.
At Tuesday's hearing, the judge gave Hendricks and Ybarra a scheduled trial date of Sept. 27. Prosecutors at the hearing indicated they plan to present additional charges to a grand jury July 30, but they did not say what those potential charges are in relation to.
There have been no charges against Hendricks or Ybarra in relation to the body found last week on Hendricks' Grain Valley property. Investigators found the buried remains of 32-year-old Kensie Renee Aubry, who had been missing out of Independence since October.
Court documents show investigators were led to the site Aubry was buried thanks to the testimony of the alleged sex crimes victim.
