BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV)—A 19-year-old man was charged Wednesday with carrying a loaded firearm onto Blue Springs school property.
Charles Kozloski faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and stealing.
According to court records, on August 21, 2019, a Blue Springs resource officer received a tip that a man wearing a blue shirt in the swimming pool parking lot on Ashton Drive, property of the Blue Springs School District, was in possession of a firearm.
After police pulled in front of Kozloski's vehicle, they ordered him out and detained him. Kozloski had earlier been banned from school premises for an earlier crime.
Kozloski told police he had no intention of harming anyone and he didn't know he wasn't allowed on the property. He also acknowledged he took the gun without permission.
Prosecutors requested a $20,000 bond.
