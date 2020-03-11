GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) - KCTV5 News has been following the state of medical marijuana in Missouri since voters approved it in 2018. An Entrepreneur in Grain Valley has a few more hoops to jump through before his facility is approved.
With a license approved by the state, Missouri Made Marijuana is hoping to get its conditional use permit. The Grain Valley Planning and Zoning Commission is the company's first step to breaking ground.
Missouri Made Marijuana wants to build its facility in Grain Valley, and the city has the plans for it all. Eventually there will be three buildings where employees will grow marijuana plants.
The land is a few hundred feet from Interstate 70. KCTV5 News asked the city what measures Missouri Made is taking to make sure what’s grown doesn’t escape down the highway.
The company's plans include a security fence, four-way cameras and badge control. The Chief of Police approved all of the company's security plans.
KCTV5 News asked parents in the area if they were concerned about the construction of a marijuana facility close to the park they play at.
"It doesn't bother me any. There are much worse things than a marijuana facility, so I'm okay with it," resident Cassie King said.
The facility is located in an area zoned for industrial use that backs up to the city's community center and a park. King says she's staying neutral.
"I mean, it's not like it's people growing marijuana out of their back yard. I don’t think it would bring anything negative to it," King said.
At the meeting Wednesday night, the planning and zoning committee recommended approval of the facility's conditional use permit.
No one at the meeting opposed the permit's approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.