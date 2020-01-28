KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The revitalization of the Crossroads continues to inspire people across Kansas City.
The remarkable changes that’ve happened over the last 20 years are nothing short of staggering, but some of the art in the art district is unwanted.
Pierre Namin lives in California and is from Chicago. So why does he care so much about graffiti in Kansas City?
“I saw promise here,” he said.
Namin owns around 40 properties in the Kansas City area -- most of them in the Crossroads and Midtown areas that are seeing real changes for the better.
“I started noticing the problem about a year and a half ago,” he says.
The problem? Graffiti.
“I think it’s one artist that’s really going around and putting the same tag on all these different buildings but it seems like nobody cares,” said Namin.
And if it’s just one artist, that person is busy. Their work on not just Namin’s buildings but billboards and bridges in the area as well.
Namin says he’s spent upwards of $100,000 over the years just cleaning up graffiti on his properties.
It’s not cheap.
“For example one damage on one of my buildings, a company wanted to charge me $22,000 just to take one tag off,” he says.
Namin says he’s complained to police and the city but didn’t get far.
He says the city wound up issuing him a citation, because he didn’t get one of the tags cleaned up fast enough.
“I’m very frustrated,” he said.
“Graffiti is what we consider a nuisance violation with the city so you have 10 days to correct the violation,” said John Baccala who works for the city of Kansas City and understands the frustration.
“I get it. I wouldn’t want my building being tagged if i was trying to continue to revitalize an area like the CrossRoads but we also have to keep in mind that as a city there are ordinances and codes that need to be followed,” said Baccala.
Baccala says the Codes Department has more than 13,000 open cases right now but only 124 are for graffiti on commercial buildings.
“We don’t hear a lot about commercial building graffiti cases… we don’t have a lot of them,” he says.
But there are enough of them that the Crossroads Art District has a graffiti removal program.
For $480 a year, any tagging or unwanted art will be wiped from your building.
That’s one possible solution.
And what about security cameras?
Namin says he has them on some of his buildings, but by the time those cases wind through the judicial system, charges are usually dropped leaving him even more frustrated.
“I’ve been investing in Kansas City since 2001 and I am at a breaking point at the moment,” Namin said.
Namin says the thought has crossed his mind to leave the Crossroads for good.
“Something needs to be done you know because this is a beautiful city, ”he said.
You can also donate to the Crossroads Graffiti Cleanup Fund. Some of the first donations came from companies and organizations like Charlie Hustle and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.