Lawrence, KS (KCTV5) – Graduate students say their entrance into the world of academia is as risk because of one swift decision by the Kansas Board of Regents.
State universities in Kansas can use a recent Board of Regents policy change to suspend or fire employees. Graduate students are making noise.
“They are putting their priorities in the wrong spot,” said the communications chair for graduate teaching assistants coalition Katherine Hinders.
At the last board meeting members blamed Covid-19 for financial shortfalls.
“This is something that we do not take lightly at all,” said Kansas Board of Regents member Shane Bangerter. “These are extreme measures in extreme times.”
The University of Kansas is the only university using the policy change.
The policy change states the head of the university can fire employees, even tenured professors, based on performance evaluations, teaching and research productivity, low service productivity, low enrollment, cost of operations or reduction in revenues for specific departments or schools.
KCTV 5 spoke with a program officer with the American Association of University Professors. He says faculty should be involved in this process.
“Short-term gain maybe, a fiscal short-term gain,” said American Association of University Professors Program Officer Mark Criley. “But the long-term costs are substantial.”
Graduate students say they are fighting for their future.
“As a grad student who hopes to go into academia, it’s kind of undermining the whole system,” Hinders said. “It just doesn’t make any sense. If you want to retain and recruit high quality people.
The graduate students who gathered outside Allen Fieldhouse are also protesting for a livable wage and against the restructuring of the office of diversity, equity, and inclusion at KU.
