All March long KCTV5 is celebrating and empowering women all across Kansas City with our #SeeYourselfChallenge! Here’s how you can too!

All March long KCTV5 is celebrating and empowering women all across Kansas City with our #SeeYourselfChallenge! Here’s how you can too!

  • Grab your favorite lipstick
  • Pick a word or words that describe you and write it on the mirror
  • Snap a picture and post it on social using the hashtag #SeeYourselfChallenge
  • Then, challenge 3 more strong women in your life to do the same!

Let’s flood social media with positive images of all women! 

Share your photo with us by submitting it in the form below, and you could see it on-air.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.