KANSAS (KCTV) -- Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday morning announced a new proposal in which Kansans would receive a one-time $250 tax rebate.
The rebate would come in a direct payment to anyone who lives in Kansas and filed a tax return this year. Anyone who jointly filed as married would receive $500.
“Since 2019, my administration has carefully worked to get Kansas’ budget back on track after years of mismanagement,” Kelly said in a statement. “These are significant savings for every family to be delivered by summer of 2022."
The move would cost the state $445 million in money given back to taxpayers through Kansas' budget surplus. Because this is a one-time payment, it "will have no impact on the state's ongoing ability to collect revenues that fund critical services," according to the Governor's Office.
