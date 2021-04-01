MISSOURI (KCTV) -- As the number of Americans who have received at least one vaccination nears 100 million, some state governments and businesses are considering requiring "vaccine passports" in order to engage in certain activities. But Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday said Missouri will not be one of those states.
"Gov. Parson does not support a vaccine passport and has no intentions of implementing one in the state of Missouri, just like he never supported statewide mask mandates in Missouri," Parson's communications director Kelli Jones told KCTV5 on Thursday.
The controversial issue went from a possibility to a reality recently when IBM and New York state announced they had partnered up on a digital system mean to make it easier for businesses and governments to verify someone's COVID-19 vaccine status.
Kansas City-based Cerner is one of the companies that has been working on a potential digital system associated with vaccine passports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.