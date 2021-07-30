KANSAS (KCTV) -- Gov. Laura Kelly is recommending all Kansas schools require masks this coming school year for everyone in the building, regardless of vaccination status, according to updated school safety guidelines released Friday by the governor's office.
Kelly's recommendations draw from the Kansas Department of Education's own Guide To Learning And School Safety Operations, billed as a reference guide and tool for schools ahead of the 2021-22 school year.
The guide is not an order or a mandate. Districts and school boards are able to determine individual school districts' COVID-19 safety policies.
Page 1 of the governor's 10-page guidance resource states:
CDC and KDHE recommend universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors (age 2 and older) to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Masks should be worn by all individuals (age 2 and older) on all forms of public transportation including school buses regardless of vaccination status.
Schools should strive to maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms and other closed settings; however, the inability to implement physical distancing within schools should not be a barrier to keeping all students learning in-person.
When it is not possible to maintain at least 3 feet of physical distancing, it is especially important to layer all prevention strategies including vaccination, testing, masking and good personal hygiene.
You can read the entire document here.
