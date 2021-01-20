JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will hold a briefing at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
It will be to give an update on current events in Missouri. The briefing will be live-streamed on Governor Parson's Facebook page.
Also on Wednesday, Parson will deliver the keynote address at the Missouri State Highway Patrol 110th Recruit Class graduation ceremony.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, attendance will be by invitation only, and the ceremony will be live-streamed on MSHP's Facebook page.
