JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV)—Missouri Governor Mike Parson today signed Senate Bill 53 into law.
There is a lot included in the bill, but one aspect getting a lot of attention is that the bill gives prosecutors the power to bring old cases back to court. That means, if prosecutors think a mistake was made in a case, they now have the power to fix it.
This move directly affects Kevin Strickland, who was convicted of a triple murder in Kansas City in 1978 and has always maintained his innocence.
The Midwest Innocence Project and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker agree with him. In fact, Baker has openly apologized to Kevin Strickland, who has been in prison for 43 years.
Cases of innocent men freed from prison include Fred Bledsoe, Richard Jones, Lamonte McIntyre and most recently, Pete Coones. These have some things in common. First, prosecutors helped secure their paths to freedom; and second, the men are all from Kansas.
Missouri is one of the toughest states for a prisoner to prove innocence, even if a horrible mistake is made.
“I think there are a number of things that are unique about Missouri, or at least a number of things that when they come together, make Missouri a place where it is it can be very difficult for an innocent person to be free,” said Tricia Rojo Bushnell with the Midwest Innocence Project. “We just really want to thank the legislature for taking this action.”
The action by the legislature, and now Governor Parson, opens a pathway for innocent prisoners. A prosecutor can bring a case back to court.
That pathway is a lifeline for Kevin Strickland. Even though others have confessed to the murders he was convicted of. His attorneys have appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court and to the governor to no avail. Strickland has an evidentiary hearing scheduled for next month, but this latest action gives him yet another avenue to possible freedom
(0) comments
