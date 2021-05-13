JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) — Missouri voters wanted it, but on Thursday, Governor Mike Parson dropped plans to expand Medicaid.
The governor has withdrawn the Medicaid plan that had been submitted to federal officials. He said he withdrew the plant because state lawmakers did not approve funding for the expansion.
“Since the ballot initiative was not self-funding and the General Assembly declined to appropriate funds, the executive branch lacks authority to proceed with MO HealthNet expansion at this time,” said Parson.
The expansion was to have taken effect July 1. It would have provided Medicaid coverage to 250.00-300,000 Missourians. The federal government would have picked up 90% of the cost for those who qualified and the state would pay the remaining 10%. But lawmakers didn’t budget that 10%.
“The voters did the work to make it happen,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. “I think Governor Parson needs to actually find other budget approaches to make it happen if the legislature will not do its job.”
Today’s action does not end the Medicaid debate in Missouri. Supporters will likely file suit challenging the actions of the legislature and governor.
