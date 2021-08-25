KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – On Wednesday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and advocates held a ceremonial signing of Adrian’s Law that aims to improve protections for abused and neglected children in Kansas.
The bill is named after seven-year-old Adrian Jones who was killed in 2015 after he was tortured and starved. His father and stepmother were sentenced to life in prison in connection with his death. Adrian’s grandmother, Judy Conway-Walsh, is hopeful that Adrian’s Law will help save children who are being abused and neglected.
Adrian Jones endured horrific abuse before his death. His Kansas Division of Children and Families file included more than 2,000 pages. Investigators say his father, Michael Jones, and stepmother, Heather Jones, had multiple surveillance cameras inside their Wyandotte County home that recorded the abuse they inflicted on Adrian.
“I saw those pictures. I saw those videos. If anybody would have stepped in and said, ‘I’m calling the police,’ we would have been there, and Adrian would be alive today,” Kansas City KS Police Department Detective Stuart Littlefield said. “That is the hardest thing for me to deal with. That it didn’t have to end like this.”
Littlefield wanted to witness the signing of Adrian’s Law in person. His friend and fellow detective Brad Lancaster worked tirelessly to investigate Adrian’s death. Lancaster was later killed in the line of duty while responding to another reported crime.
“Please don’t forget Adrian,” Littlefield said. “Don’t forget Olivia and don’t forget Brad.”
Many people who live in the Wyandotte County community not only mourn Adrian’s death. They also grieve the death of three-year-old Olivia Jansen who was killed in July of last year. DCF received reports of suspected abuse of both Adrian and Olivia before their deaths. Olivia’s father Howard Jansen III and his girlfriend Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick are charged with murder in connection with her death.
Adrian’s Law now requires child welfare employees and law enforcement officers to visually observe a child when they’re investigating allegations of abuse or neglect in Kansas.
“They need to physically put their eyes on these children no more knocking and just walking away or knocking and walking away and never going back,” Adrian’s grandmother Judy Conway-Walsh said.
Advocates believe abuse suspects often try to prevent abused children from being seen by investigators.
“They say well he is a grandma’s or at an aunt’s house. No take us there,” Rep. Louis Ruiz, a Kansas City, Kansas Democrat said about child welfare investigations. “We have to see him.”
Adrian’s grandmother is thankful the law took effect in June. She believes the legislation brings long overdue changes to protect children.
“I’m emotional but I’m also so happy,” Conway-Walsh said. “I also think about Adrian not being here. I wish he could be here.”
Adrian’s Law also requires adults who live in the same home where a child is being abused to report it to authorities. If not, they can be held criminally responsible for failing to report abuse.
“I believe even if we save one child it is going to make a difference,” Conway-Walsh said. “I’m hoping we can give a voice to a lot of children and turn their fear into hope and not have these kids crying out and asking for help and the adults in social services, or wherever it is, not listening to them.”
Under the new law, a 13-member joint legislative committee will be established to provide oversight for the state’s child welfare system.
“You spoke out and you shared Adrian’s story and you will help prevent similar tragedies,” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said to Adrian’s family members and advocates who supported passing Adrian’s Law.
