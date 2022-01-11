TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) — A rebate on your state income taxes. A freeze in college tuition. No more sales tax on food. Tuesday night, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly touted a budget surplus and big plans to pass along the savings.
“Because we managed our budget responsibly and saw record economic growth and investment in our state, I'm now proud to say we have the largest budget surplus in the past 40 years,” Kelly remarked.
Kelly reiterated her commitment to a one-time rebate of $250 per taxpayer for anyone who filed state taxes last year and announced an additional plan.
“Today, I'm announcing that my budget includes a total freeze on college tuition increases,” Kelly said, sparking a round of applause. “This virus took something from our students. And, we are going to give them something back.”
One proposal getting a lot of attention involves the sales tax on food. Both Democrats and Republicans have said they want it lowered. Yet, that hasn’t happened.
Kelly’s opponents note she vetoed a GOP bill in 2019 that included a 1% reduction in that tax.
Now, citing the surplus, Kelly has for more than a month been calling for eliminating the 6.5% tax altogether. Tuesday night, she suggested lawmakers are holding off for petty, political reasons.
“Denying a political opponent a win has become more important than getting things done for the people they represent,” Kelly said while speculating on why nothing has come to her desk yet.
Kelly is running for a second term during the 2022 election cycle. Her presumptive opponent, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, has also campaigned on eliminating the tax.
Tuesday, Kelly called for a bill without amendments.
“Let's not overcomplicate this. The essence of the bill can be summed up in 13 words: 'We hereby eliminate the state sales tax on food in Kansas, effective immediately.' Just 13 words. Send me a clean, bipartisan bill that eliminates the state sales tax on food by Kansas Day, January 29th. I'll sign it the moment it hits my desk,” Kelly said.
Kelly also remarked on the current state of COVID in Kansas. She noted the long-term outlook with the latest variant is better than before. A recent post-holiday surge has put a massive strain on hospitals and other health care settings.
“I ask that all of you think of your family, your friends, and our frontline health care workers. Let’s help each other by getting vaccinated, getting your children vaccinated, and getting the third shot,” she urged.
Last week, Kelly issued a 15-day disaster declaration and two executive orders to create staffing flexibility at hospitals and nursing homes. Tuesday, she urged lawmakers to create legislation to extend that two-week time frame.
The official GOP response acknowledged the opposition party has some of the same goals as the Democrat governor but disagrees on how to achieve them.
“Republicans are focused on a different approach, an approach that will responsibly ratchet down the sales tax, not only on food but on everything else our families need to buy. Take a ‘save more’ instead of a ‘spend more’ approach, resisting the temptation to spend one-time federal dollars,” said Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman, Jr.
