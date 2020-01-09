JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – The governor of Missouri is asking government buildings in Cass County and fire houses around the state to honor of a fallen West Peculiar firefighter.
Governor Mike Parson ordered flags to flown at half-staff at those facilities Saturday as firefighter-paramedic Charles McCormick is laid to rest, as well as at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City.
“Firefighter – Paramedic Charles McCormick lived his life as a devoted public servant committed to protecting others,” Governor Parson said in a release. “He made the ultimate sacrifice, and he will always be remembered for his legacy of bravely serving his community, state, and nation so that others could be safe.”
McCormick died in the line of duty while responding to a house fire in Peculiar on January 5. Officials say he fell through the floor of the home when entering the house to battle to fire, falling into the basement and dying before the other paramedics were able to reach him.
“Firefighter – Paramedic McCormick’s tragic passing serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by members of Missouri’s fire service, who take on risks each day to protect their neighbors and people they may never meet,” Parson said.
Before he joined the West Peculiar Fire Protection District, McCormick served for three years as a member of the Missouri National Guard 1135th Engineer Company. He is survived by his wife and three young sons.
Funeral services for McCormick will be Saturday at Abundant Life Church at 11 a.m.
