KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Governor Mike Parson is criticizing a journalist who reported that the state withheld data that demonstrated the efficacy of masks.
In a 12-part response, Parson called Rudi Keller's article for the Missouri Independent "purposefully misleading."
"[Keller] left out important information that provides context for the whole story. This type of 'so called' reporting is unethical and needs to stop because it misleads the public and poses a danger to the credibility of our institutions," he wrote.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also sent KCTV5 the email that Director Donald Kauerauf sent, which said:
"...there are 'lots' of variables that must be considered before we can definitively assess the impact of wearing a mask (or not wearing a mask) in Missouri before and during the primary Delta period.
However, I think we can say with great confidence reviewing the public health literature and then looking at the results in your study that communities where masks were required had a lower positivity rate per 100,000 and experienced lower death rates."
Later, Kaueroff wrote that there were many outside factors that the state could not account for. A spokesperson for the department also said that the DHSS had never done a comprehensive study on the effectiveness of masks.
Prior to the governor's response, KCTV5 spoke with health officials at the Jackson County and Kansas City health departments.
Frank Thompson, the Director of the Kansas City Health Department, said the data would likely not have influenced local policy decisions.
"That simply confirmed the science we were already looking at in terms of what's going on nationally and across the globe," Thompson said. "I don't think having that information would have changed our recommendations. It's information we would have shared with council, but it wouldn't have changed our recommendations on anything we're looking at here locally."
Chip Cohlmia, a Communicable Disease Specialist with the Jackson County Health Department, said the data could have reinforced local messaging.
"In public health, we work through a lot of through a lot of different protection measures," Cohlmia said. "We looked at social distancing, masking, vaccination. Having that extra booster of saying that what we've been saying all along was in fact true, it helps to have that kind of messaging."
