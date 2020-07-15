JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri legislature will meet in special session later this month to address growing levels of violent crime across the state.
Parson, a former sheriff, was joined onstage by Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten, Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Eric Olson, Kansas City Police Department Chief Rick Smith and several law enforcement officers to announce the July 27 session.
Parson noted that even with the stress facing the state right now as cases of the coronavirus continues to grow, public safety, especially in regard to the spike in violence, has to be a focus for state lawmakers.
“As Governor and a former law enforcement officer for more than 22 years, protecting our citizens and upholding the laws of our state are of utmost importance to my administration,” Parson said. “We know we have a serious problem with violent crime here in Missouri that must be addressed. Violent crime has been a problem in our state long before COVID-19, and we have seen it escalate even more in recent weeks, specifically in our big cities.”
The governor cited statistics that show spiking levels of violent crime in Kansas City and St. Louis. Homicide rates in Kansas City are up 35 percent in 2020 compared to this time in 2019, and in St. Louis they have recorded the city’s 130 homicide already this year compared to 99 at the same time this year.
Even though the spikes in crime are very visible in the state’s largest cities, Parson said the issue affected all Missourians.
“I want to be clear that violent crime isn’t just a St. Louis or Kansas City problem,” he told reporters. “It is a Missouri problem, and we cannot wait until next session to address it. It must be addressed now, which is why we are having this special session.”
Parson is looking to focus the special session on six specific proposals to address violent crime: Police and Public Safety Employee Residency Requirements for St. Louis, Juvenile Certification, Witness Statement Admissibility, Witness Protection Fund, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Unlawful Transfer of Weapons.
The Missouri House Minority Leader sent KCTV5 News a statement reacting to the announcement.
“A year ago, House Democrats implored Governor Parson to call a special legislative session on the epidemic of gun violence across our state. He refused. Much like with the COVID-19 pandemic, his failure to act has resulted in needless loss of life and no clear path to preventing more.
“We had hoped the governor’s special session call would be motivated by a desire to save lives. Instead, he only seeks to distract from his bungled response to the pandemic, and the generational economic devastation resulting from it, with misinformed tough-on-crime rhetoric that will solve nothing.
“Diminishing the voice of Black communities, who are disproportionately affected by both the pandemic and the epidemic of gun violence, will not make Missouri safer. When this session begins, House Democrats will continue to advocate for fact-based policies to reduce gun violence and reform a criminal justice system that too often preys on people of color.”
Nicole Galloway also sent KCTV5 News a statement.
“After advancing failed policies for almost two decades in Jefferson City, Governor Parson has finally realized that Missourians need action on the heartbreaking violence plaguing our communities. Last year, when Missourians pleaded with the Governor for a response to children being murdered by gunfire, he said he had to stay in his lane and instead called a special session about tax breaks for used cars and yachts. Then, the Governor promised our mayors that he would support legislation addressing gun violence — only to break his promise and deny he ever made it. As a legislator, Governor Parson voted in favor of making guns easier for criminals to acquire even when law enforcement begged him not to. It’s well past time that Governor Parson got serious about violence in Missouri. We’ll see just how serious he is this time about the biggest issue of all: finally taking common-sense action to get weapons off our streets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.