JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Donald Kauerauf has been appointed by Governor Parson to lead the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
This announcement came during the governor's Wednesday press conference where he also announced a new vaccine incentive program. Kauerauf will begin the job on September 1.
“We are excited to welcome Don to Missouri and look forward to the great work he is sure to accomplish in service to all Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “Don is no stranger to state government and has more than 30 years of experience in public health and emergency management with the state of Illinois. It is obvious that he has a firm grasp on public health issues and the COVID-19 crisis, and we are confident in his ability to lead DHSS.”
According to the DHSS, Kauerauf has more than 30 years of experience in state government.
“It is an honor to be appointed by the Governor as the new Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services,” Mr. Kauerauf said. “I’m looking forward to working with public health agencies, healthcare providers, and communities to build upon the great work that has been initiated in Missouri to address the current COVID-19 situation. At the same time, I’ll work to make available critical preventative programs and services to increase the health and safety of all Missourians.”
