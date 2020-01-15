KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Buck O'Neil Bridge is officially getting the upgrade it deserves!
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Wednesday during his second State of the State Address that the state will rebuild the bridge.
KCTV5 News reached out to Mayor Quinton Lucas’ office for a timeline on when the renovations will start.
They said there is no particular timeline set, but the project has been, “a long-standing priority and we’re committed to moving as quickly and diligently as possible to get this rebuilt safely and under budget.”
BREAKING: @GovParsonMO just announced during his #MissouriSOTS that Missouri will rebuild the Buck O'Neil Bridge. This is great news for our community and for those who have advocated for this project for years.— Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) January 15, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.