KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will be in Kansas City, Kansas on Tuesday.
She is set to tour the New Unified Government vaccination facility and meet with members of the Wyandotte County Health Equity Task Force.
The visit is set for 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.