TOPEKA, KS (KCTV5) -- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will host and take part in a Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony at the State Capitol in Topeka on Monday.
The socially-distanced indoor event at 4:30 p.m. will be limited to ten in-person participants and will include a menorah-lighting ceremony and remarks from Kelly.
The event will be broadcast live so Kansas families can share in the celebration from the safety of their homes.
“The menorah serves as a symbol of light and hope for us today amidst the darkness of the pandemic, as it did for generations before us,” said Rabbi Zalman Tiechtel of KU Chabad, one of the organizers of the event.
“The flames of the menorah shine out into the night, reminding us that even when confronted with much darkness, a tiny light can dispel it all. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”
For the past 15 years, Chabad centers across the state of Kansas have joined together each December to host a Hanukkah menorah lighting at the Kansas State Capitol.
Governors from across the political spectrum joined this event over the years, highlighting the unique contributions that the Jewish people bring to our great state of Kansas.
